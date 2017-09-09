0

Hurricane Irma: Saturday Updates

As of Saturday, September 9, 2017

9.10am UPDATE: A new NOAA map has been issued (main image). The red areas are under a hurricane warning - that includes the northwest and central Bahamas.

8.45am UPDATE: A CBS This morning report from Nassau describing a “profound sense of relief in the Bahamas”:

Document

CBS This Morning

7.30am UPDATE: The latest tracking map from NOAA shows Hurricane Irma just to the north of Cuba, with Andros being hit by tropical storm conditions. A Hurricane Warning remains for the Northwest and Central Bahamas. Irma is currently a Category 4 storm.

Twitter

Hurricane Irma

More like this story

Comments

TalRussell 7 minutes ago

Comrades! To the credit the Tribune at least they're giving the appearance of providing hurricane Irma news updates - but the Guardian's morning newspaper personnel seems (except whomever gets plays the music on Guardian Talk Radio} to have all taken a 'long hurricane evacuation leave'..... And, all I can say of Guardian Talk Radio's before and after hurricane Irma news coverage is the red shirts government should already be giving serous consideration - if their radio license should be permanently canceled on the grounds a total lack of interest in keeping residents the Bahamaland informed movements da hurricane.

0

Sign in to comment