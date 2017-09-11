First Public Schools To Open Tomorrow

PUBLIC schools will reopen for students on islands given the all clear from Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, with the exception of those on islands where evacuations have taken place, the Ministry of Education said.

Administrators and teachers on islands given the all clear by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are asked to report to work today, except for those on islands with evacuations.

Hurricane warnings were still in effect for the islands of Grand Bahama and Bimini up to press time yesterday, thus schools will remain closed on those islands until further notice.

All teachers and staff of Bahamas Academy are also asked to report to work on Monday at the usual time.



The campus will reopen for students on Tuesday.



Additionally, all government offices will reopen today at usual hours of operation except for those in islands that have had evacuations as well as those in Andros, Bimini and Grand Bahama.

Further announcements on offices in those islands will be given at a later date.