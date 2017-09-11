Shot Dead In Front Of Abandoned Home

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are still on the hunt for the person responsible for an early morning shooting on Friday that left one man dead and another man in hospital.

The shooting took place shortly after 7am off South Street and brought the country’s murder count to 97 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

According to police, two men were standing in front of an abandoned house near Hospital Lane, when a man armed with a handgun approached them and fired several shots at them before fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.

One of the men died on the scene, the other was taken to hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition. Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Delano Frazer.

The murder came less than 24 hours after a man was found shot to death in the passenger’s seat of a stolen vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home in the Mackey Street area early Thursday morning.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), sometime around 8.30am, police received reports of a man left in a vehicle on Hillside Street/Benico Road with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not released an identity of the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Marvin Woods. Chief Supt Cash said the car, a black Honda Stream, had been stolen sometime after 6am Thursday.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.