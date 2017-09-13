180-Day Exigency Order Issued On Relief Goods

AN Exigency Order has been put into effect for 180 days to allow for the duty-free import of goods for hurricane relief.

The goods covered in the order include: building materials; electrical and plumbing fixtures and materials; household furniture, furnishing and appliances and generators. Bottled water is also included in the order however it will only be covered under the Exigency Order for 60 days.

Persons looking to take advantage of the order must have their applications/claims certified by the director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Exigency Order also allows for the waiver of departure tax for non-commercial flights bringing in relief goods and customs processing fees on imports.

The order applies to the following islands: Acklins, North and South Bimini, Crooked Island, Grand Bahama, Great and Little Inagua, Long Cay, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and South Andros. This waiver will be in effect for three months.

Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest also announced that customs duty and value added tax exemption will be granted on donations to registered charities on acquisition by individuals whose loss by Hurricane Irma has been verified by NEMA.

All other authorised donations will be deemed a gift to the government and will be received and distributed by NEMA.

The Exigency Order took effect on September 11.