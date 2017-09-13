Resort Boost Occupancy Via 40% Price Reduction

Sandyport Beach Resort is using a 40 per cent room rate reduction promotion to boost occupancy during the slowest part of the Bahamian tourism season.

Cheralda Arnett, its assistant manager, said the website promotional code-word 'secret' unlocks the reduction from regular hotel room rates, and also on their one, two and three-bedroom suites.

"We have been running a 'secret' promotional rate for the fall season, but have decided to extend it," she said. "We were very lucky and are very grateful in Nassau to be mostly unaffected by Hurricane Irma.

"We are, though, very aware that many people in Florida and in the southern Bahamas islands have been through a very difficult time. The sun is shining here in Nassau and the ocean blues are amazing, so we have decided to increase our secret sale to 40 per cent off, make it a bit less of a secret and hopefully spread a little bit of happiness and joy."

Vernon Moss, Sandyport's general manager, said the promotion was originally just for local residents.

"We were promoting it as a 'staycation' with 40 per cent off for local residents, but then decided to expand it for a break from all the back to school and storm-related stress, or just because it's a great rate," he said. "I'm pleased it's meeting a need; we're going to keep it going until November 15."