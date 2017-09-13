Scotiabank Gives $500,000 To Hurricane Effort

SCOTIABANK is donating $500,000 to charitable organisations assisting with the rescue and relief efforts in the many Caribbean countries impacted by Hurricane Irma.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the people of the affected regions as they demonstrate strength and resilience following the devastation," the bank said in a press release.

"The Canadian Red Cross will receive $250,000 of Scotiabank's donation, with the remainder being directed to initiatives supporting young people in the affected communities. Red Cross societies are already active, mobilising volunteers to the possible affected areas and relaying public awareness messages. Relief supplies are on standby in Panama and the Dominican Republic to ensure an immediate response. The Canadian Red Cross has a presence in the area and is coordinating with the International Federation of the Red Cross and supporting the mobilization of regional Red Cross teams."

Brian Porter, president and chief executive officer, said: "The devastation caused in the countries impacted by Hurricane Irma is heartbreaking. Scotiabank has been part of the affected communities for decades. We are committed to the region, and will support our customers and employees during these challenging times."