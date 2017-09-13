Suspect Accused Over Child Pornography

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE trial of a man facing a dozen child pornography charges will start before the chief magistrate on November 6 and 7.

On those dates, Sharran Burrows, 41, of Pinewood Gardens, will be tried in connection with 12 counts of possession of child pornography. The charges are brought under Section 16(A) (2)(b) of the Sexual Offences Act.

It is alleged that between April 2015 and April 2017, he had in his possession lewd images of a female under the age of 18, or depicted as being under 18, performing sexual acts. The images were allegedly on a mobile phone.

Burrows previously elected to stand trial in the Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt in July.