Three In Court Over Theft At Gas Station During Irma

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men and a minor were charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of breaking into and stealing from Esso’s Blue Hill Road and Tonique Williams-Darling service station while New Providence was under a hurricane watch.

Leonardo Collie, 24, of Market Street, Dieunovile Henriquez, 28, of Minnie Street, and a 17-year-old boy stood before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister facing one count each of shopbreaking, stealing, and receiving in connection with the September 9 incident.

It is alleged that the trio broke into the Esso service station on the day in question, and subsequently stole 13 packs of wine-flavoured Black and Mild cigars worth $5.81 each and six packs of Grabba Leaves (tobacco) worth $6.05 each.

It is also alleged that the three dishonestly received the same.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and subsequently elected to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

The case was subsequently adjourned to October 23. The three accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS). They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

New Providence was braced for possible hurricane force winds and tropical storm conditions late Friday, September 8 and early Saturday, September 9 as Irma barreled over parts of the country.