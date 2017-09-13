Trio To Face Murder Plot Trial Next Month

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

AN October 2 date has been set for the commencement of the Supreme Court trial of three men allegedly involved in a murder plot that was carried out in June last year, The Tribune understands.

The matter involving Daran Neely, Jahmaro Edgecombe and Sean Brown, set to open before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs, was delisted by that judge after encountering - on two consecutive occasions - issues with the empanelment of the jury.

At the time, the court had only managed to impanel some 28 jury members, not nearly enough given the number of accused men on trial.

Both Neely and Edgecombe are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder while Brown is charged with accessory after the fact.

It is alleged that Neely, on June 16, at New Providence, being concerned with others, plotted to murder Kenyari Lightbourne.

On June 21, Lightbourne was shot multiple times while walking through his neighbourhood of Woods Alley, off Market Street. He died at the scene of the shooting.

Neely is represented by Geoffrey Farquharson and Jomo Campbell, Edgecombe is represented by Ian Cargill and Brown is represented by Nathan Smith.