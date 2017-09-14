Suspected Marijuana Found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police discovered suspected marijuana in an unfinished building in the Freeport area on Tuesday, police reported.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, Drug Enforcement Unit officers acting on information went to an area in Royal Bahamia Estates where they found three clear plastic bags, containing a quantity of suspected marijuana, in a building under construction.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder said no arrest was made in the matter and police are continuing to investigate.