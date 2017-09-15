Antique Auto Club Wraps Up First Ever Raffle

As a part of the Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas’ 30th Anniversary of the Club, the Members decided to hold a “First Ever” Raffle as part of its fund-raising efforts for this year’s selected beneficiary. The Business Community was very supportive with generous donations of 15 prizes, the Main Draw being a Four-Day, three night stay for two at Sandals Emerald Bay, Exuma.

The draw was held at the Annual Antique Auto Show & Steak-out of the Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach. Unfortunately, most of the prize winners were not present for the draw. Bit all were contacted by members of the Club , prizes were presented and all 15 winners were very pleased with their prizes. Proceeds of the Raffle is for the benefit of the Zion Children’s Home in Current Island, Eleuthera.

The Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas was founded in July, 1987 by six men interested in the restoration and maintenance of vintage and Special Interest Vehicles. The Club now has a membership of almost 70 men and women.

Captions for Photos

No. 3(03). Lisa Bailly receives the Third Prize of two Round Trip tickets from Bahamasair good for anywhere they fly from Murray Forde, Club Secretary

No.2. Dwayne Beneby happily receives Second Prize of a 50” Flat Screen Smart TV from Don Pinder, Immediate Past President of the Antique Auto Club

No. 1 (06) Shantelle Beneby receives documentation covering the Grand Prize of a Four Day, Three Night Stay for two at Sandals Emerald Bay, Exuma, donated by Sandals Resorts International from Murray Forde, Club Secretary. Under the terms of the prize, the winner has up to one year to use it.