Bank Offers $200,000 Grant After Storm

THE Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has pledged up to $200,000 in grant funds for emergency relief to assist the Bahamas after Hurricane Irma. President of the Inter-American Bank (IDB) Luis Alberto Moreno has offered support to the Bahamas in the wake of the storm. The IDB has pledged emergency grant funds of up to $200,000 to assist with food, water, shelter and basic human needs, as well as an economic impact assessment grant of $100,000.

“On behalf of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, I would like to express our institution’s thoughts and prayers for the Bahamian people and the government, in the wake of Hurricane Irma,” said Mr Moreno in a statement on Monday.

He recognised the outstanding leadership of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and relevant government entities in preparing for and managing the passage of the storm throughout the archipelago.

He noted the significant damage to communities and infrastructure in Ragged Island, Acklins, Grand Bahama, Bimini and Great Inagua.

“As a development partner, we want to reiterate the IDB’s long term commitment to the Bahamas, and offer our collaboration to facilitate relief, assessment and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma,” he said.