Keith Rolle ‘Was The Life Of The Party’

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

HE didn’t set any national records or win any international medals, but debonair Keith Rolle was remembered as the world traveller for Special Olympics Bahamas who inspired those who came in contact with him, while he used his charm to wow every “pretty girl” he met.

Rolle, 55, was laid to rest on Saturday following the funeral service at St Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church, conducted by Father Noel Clarke. Among those present were some of his collegiate in Special Olympics Bahamas. Both Basil Christie, immediate past chairman of Special Olympics Bahamas and Sheila Culmer, the president of the Bahamas National Council for Disability.

Christie said he first got to meet Rolle during his commute in dropping his children to St Augustine’s College when he passed Rolle dressed in his school uniform on Bernard Road. He said he wasn’t sure if Rolle knew him, but every morning he looked forward to getting that big wave and a smile from Rolle.

Once he got involved in Special Olympics Bahamas, Christie said their relationship developed to the point that whenever he travelled to a meeting or an event for Special Olympics, he took Rolle along. But Christie said it was disheartening to a lot of people whenever he didn’t travel.

“He was the life of the party,” Christie said. “Everybody loved him and he loved everybody.”

Affectionately called “Shabba” or “Lover Boy.” Rolle lived beyond his expected years as a person with Down Syndrome. But for those who knew him, Rolle never allowed his disability affect the way he lived his life. He was one of the first athletes that Culmer introduced to Special Olympics when the Bahamas began competing in the international arena, playing th sport of bocce.

Culmer said when she was the principal at Stapledon School, she met Rolle through his mother, Remilda Rolle, who made sure that he was properly attired and attended class every day. Later, she said when she visited St Augustine’s College to drop off or pick up her children, she was to stay in touch with Rolle, who was always interested in telling taking numbers of the “pretty young girls” in his notebook and telling them that he loved them.

With his infectious smile, Culmer said Rolle stood out, not just at school, but wherever he went and with whomever he came in contact with. She said she thanked God for having had the pleasure of knowing Rolle because she helped to change her life forever and she will how to be humbler and yo show love.

“I am the richer for having known one Keith Rolle,” she summed up.

In his eulogy, Father Clarke said that Rolle “lived a very long and productive life. At the age of 55, I don’t think I would have accomplished some of the things that he did and I’m almost there.”

Father Clarke said Rolle was a devote and dedicated member of St Anselm’s and he made sure that he attended Church just about every Sunday. He said there was never a time that when he and Deacon Ricardo Demeritte visited Rolle at his home, they were always cheered by Rolle.

But he recalled how on one trip, he went without Demeritte, who was off the island. Instead, he went with a female member and he saw him rose up like he never did before. He said that was just one of the many memories that he will continue to focus on as he reflect on the life of Rolle.

“He had a wide circle of friends. He was an international man. He was an Olympian,” Clarke stressed. “He was Mr Lover, Lover, who was surrounded by great love. With the support of his family and his friends, even in his sickness, he left behind some great memories for all of us.”

Although he questioned why someone who had so much to offer in his love and affection had to die, Clarke said he didn’t have the answers, but he assured the near capacity audience in church that they can all be assured that Rolle believed in God and he would have fulfilled his lifetime of achievement on earth.

He said Rolle has certainly fought a good fight, he kept the faith and he finished the course and now he’s going on to receive his just award in heaven for being a faithful and dedicated servant.

Rolle, who died on Saturday, August 26 at his home on Bernard Rolle, led behind three brothers, seven sisters and a host of family members and friends.