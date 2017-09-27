Are All Permits Truly Needed?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Immigration - it seems indiscriminate issuing of permits for foreign domestics and nannies is the FNM way.

Location a gated community out west since May 10th... serious topic of conversation - you know we have been able to get the Immigration permit for a Filipino that we have been waiting for and couldn’t get under the PLP...

The same goes for comments from people, mostly Bahamians trying to get nannies.

Well, I remember up and down the Eastern Road in the real hey day of the Eastern Road folk in Government that every family had a Bahamian, sorry a black Bahamian, cook - nanny and maid. Check those who are still alive are almost reverenced by the Eastern Road off-springs who now have their own families.

Why is Immigration granting Immigration permits for any level of a simple domestic?

Desperate for money against allowing a Bahamian to be employed? In the past under Fred, Immigration revenue boomed to $40m annually.

I see no reason that Government should be issuing immigration permits under these classifications. BTVI should be training people if there is a shortage.

If the Government disagrees please tells us! Why we should? So it is The People’s time but not for domestics - cooks - nannies! Come on Doc!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

September 18, 2017.