Pass The Passports

Re: Time to tear up the rule book on immigration.

The Tribune, September 25, 2017.

THE writer discusses timely regularisation of immigrant groups which would allow them to open bank accounts, complete their education, buy property, open businesses, contribute to government revenue through taxes and NIB, and represent The Bahamas internationally in sports and academics.

But why bother with the cost and effort required for such regularisation when all that really needs to be done is for the Police, Immigration & RBDF to hand out Bahamian passports on first contact? ---- only on weekdays and during daylight hours, of course.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

September 26, 2017.