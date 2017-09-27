Pm Surprised By Dominica Concern

Reader poll
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has been “surprised” by the polarising responses Bahamians have had to his offer that Dominican students be allowed to attend school here, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.
The prime minister has also said the government will welcome other displaced Dominicans who have relatives here.
Dr Minnis is expected to make a comprehensive statement about the matter when the House of Assembly resumes today.
By 2pm yesterday when Mr Newbold’s press conference took place, Cabinet ministers were said to still be working out the details of the matter.
“The prime minister has been surprised that an offer that was made to accommodate students for their education received that kind of reaction,” Mr Newbold said.
Some Bahamians have argued the country lacks the resources to accommodate Dominican students. Public schools, critics have said, are overcrowded and the size of the classes is expected to increase following the Minnis administration’s anticipated reversal of a Christie administration policy requiring foreigners to have a permit to attend school.
Some have also criticised Dr Minnis for announcing his decision before finalising the details of the plan.
“Some questions raised are with merit and people have reason to ask the questions if they don’t have the answers and that’s what he’ll attempt to provide (Wednesday),” Mr Newbold said. “There are a lot of questions.
“It was not an offer that necessarily needed details at the moment (when it was made). What is happening now is exactly how it should happen; you’re in trouble, we want to help you. We’ll let your students come go to school with us. There was never any intention not to let the Bahamian people know all of the details.”
On Sunday Dr Minnis announced the intention to accommodate students from Dominica displaced by Hurricane Maria.
He did so after speaking with Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who stopped here on his way to the US.
Dominica’s infrastructure was devastated by Hurricane Maria earlier this month.
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
Hubert should realize that the public is even more surprised that he would make a decision without consulting us - something he beat up the previous administration for doing. Thats the surprise. We have no issue helping others - which is what he's trying to paint this to be.
TalRussell 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
Comrades! None of the prime minister's or his crown ministers KP's, Jeff's or Marvin's rash, not costed out plans are popular among either their constituents or fellow cabinet colleagues. It says it all when every promise made that would have benefited the poor and near poor voters during the 2017 General Election - have ALL been translated into nothing more than just election promises and nothing is being done to keep their promises.... and they seem not to give a good damn? The reasons why the Governor General dismissed the out of touch with his own House of Assembly MP's, Minnis as the leader of the official opposition - have all carried over into the red shirts governing cabinet. They are in a total mess. Their red pipes are becoming even that more 'leakier' than that of the utilities owing PLP's.
And, the PEOPLE are sick and tired of hearing from the PM's mouthpiece "ACE" on every matter but not the PM.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
Barely 5 months as PM and Minnis is already out-of-touch with the vast majority of Bahamians. This is what happens when you zip around town at 60 mph in a luxurious police chauffeured vehicle with police on motorbikes as an escort with sirens blaring as they dangerously force all other traffic off of the road. Yes indeed, Minnis is so enthralled by his new 'elitist' stature that he can't think straight. This no doubt explains his very poor judgement to date on numerous matters, including:
Reality_Check 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
You should have also mentioned the appointment of KP Turnquest as Minister of Finance. He sorely lacks the core competencies and leadership skills necessary to make the tough decisions that must be made to shrink the bloated size of our government and reduce our national debt.
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
I second this motion. Minnis is losing touch at record rates.
John 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
The ideal thing in this situation would be to find temporary housing and schools for the children and their families and teachers. But when you talking about relocating students, and having to find food and housing for them , this is a massive undertaking. And expensive. Better than bringing them to New Providence would be to find suitable accommodations on a family where the students can be in a controlled environment so and reduce the influence of external sources and cultural shock. Then you must think time frame: How long? Then getting them back to s recovering home town, some still shell shocked, not impossible but difficult all the same.
Emac 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
I too believe that Minnis has made some mistakes in selecting certain people for these posts. However, let's not forget the past evil administration that is to a large extent responsible for the mess we are in. It's funny that people like BahamasForBahamians never commented on this forum when the former government misruled and we needed to see these types of discussions most. Oh...and the the BahamasForBahamians name is very similar to the PLP slogan "Believe in Bahamians"...Hmmm, strange.
TalRussell 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
Comrades! I remind that Her Excellency Dame Marguerite, may at any time or moment -summon the prime minister up to the governor general's residence atop Mount Fitzwilliam, to fire the PM and his entire red shirts cabinet - and she need not have to tell him the PM the reason for his firing - nor does she have to consult with the Queen.
Her Excellency the governor general can order the PM to leave the government's luxury BENZ in the driveway and call a cab - or shout out to "ACE" comes pick him up off the driveway's curbside.
DDK 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
I don't think so, Comrade! Her "Excellency" stays on out of the misplaced graciousness of The Government.
TalRussell 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Comrade DDK, but the GG, either commands the Royal Prerogative of firing, or she doesn't?
What if Her Excellency should decide that it's in the best interests of the Bahamhaland, that the red shirts PM and cabinet - must be dismissed? She may even decide herself to make the call for "ACE" come pick up the PM?
Socrates 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
at our core we are a xenophobic people despite what many say.. there's a persistent but unfounded fear in my view, of foreigners taking over... if we bring them in properly, give maybe 12-24 mths 'education visas', when time expires they have to leave if their country is habitable.. if not, you revisit the matter and make another decision... we must always be mindful that a similar catastrophe could also be inflicted on us and we may wish to receive compassionate assistance, so as it is written, do into others as you would have them do unto you...
Cas0072 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
I agree with helping the Dominicans because they need help and it is being done the right way. I am surprised that Minnis took the time out to acknowledge dissenters because it is natural for people to have questions and for some to disagree. This is also not uniquely Bahamian. In the article I posted below, Dominicans commenting also had questions and concerns that ran the gamet.
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/regional/dominica-donates-us100000-to-hurricane-ravaged-haiti-the-bahamas/
Cas0072 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
I agree with helping the Dominicans because they need help and it is being done the right way. I am surprised that Minnis took the time out to acknowledge dissenters because it is natural for people to have questions and for some to disagree. This is also not uniquely Bahamian. In the article I posted below, Dominicans commenting also had questions and concerns about a donation to the Bahamas last year.
BahamasForBahamians 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
The problem with CAS0070 statements is that it is out of context.
Yes as a CEO of Hubert & Co, he can act without consultation and silence dissenters without consequence.
In the game of politics that is quickest way to get fired... the path Hubert is currently on.
Chucky 30 minutes ago
We should ask ourselves why we feel we are being generous in offering these children a place in our "D" average producing education system. Either our people are stupid, or the system is!
We Bahamian's should be wary..... What if these students come, and achieve an A or B average??? That would prove our people as a whole are stupid.
Our's is a hell hole of a country, crime rate is amongst the worst of the world, corruption is out of control, the entire system on the brink of collapse after all the thiefing. Yet our arrogant Bahamian attitude spews a deluded sense of false pride in hopes of protecting ourselves from the poor unfortunates of the region. Meanwhile our fat undereducated full of pride pigs drive along the road in the junkers throwing their fast food garbage out the window.
Our turn will come, and we won't deserve any help from any nation. The world will be a better place once we get a good washing from the perfect storm!
