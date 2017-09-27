Pm Surprised By Dominica Concern

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has been “surprised” by the polarising responses Bahamians have had to his offer that Dominican students be allowed to attend school here, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

The prime minister has also said the government will welcome other displaced Dominicans who have relatives here.

Dr Minnis is expected to make a comprehensive statement about the matter when the House of Assembly resumes today.

By 2pm yesterday when Mr Newbold’s press conference took place, Cabinet ministers were said to still be working out the details of the matter.

“The prime minister has been surprised that an offer that was made to accommodate students for their education received that kind of reaction,” Mr Newbold said.

Some Bahamians have argued the country lacks the resources to accommodate Dominican students. Public schools, critics have said, are overcrowded and the size of the classes is expected to increase following the Minnis administration’s anticipated reversal of a Christie administration policy requiring foreigners to have a permit to attend school.

Some have also criticised Dr Minnis for announcing his decision before finalising the details of the plan.

“Some questions raised are with merit and people have reason to ask the questions if they don’t have the answers and that’s what he’ll attempt to provide (Wednesday),” Mr Newbold said. “There are a lot of questions.

“It was not an offer that necessarily needed details at the moment (when it was made). What is happening now is exactly how it should happen; you’re in trouble, we want to help you. We’ll let your students come go to school with us. There was never any intention not to let the Bahamian people know all of the details.”

On Sunday Dr Minnis announced the intention to accommodate students from Dominica displaced by Hurricane Maria.

He did so after speaking with Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who stopped here on his way to the US.

Dominica’s infrastructure was devastated by Hurricane Maria earlier this month.