EDITOR, The Tribune.

WAS it the power of The Tribune resulting from a letter writer that the new tourist attraction, Bahamas Jet Boat, has been required to discontinue speeding through the Harbour - the approaches to the Narrows, Paradise island and west of Arawak Cay to Delaporte?

One would have thought The Port Authority before issuing a license would have explained where no boat can exceed the very slow speed limit - doesn’t seem so in this case or the operator simply broke the law.

It is dangerous to have boats exceeding the speed limit in the harbour and approaches from the east and west.

Also this amenity brings with it quite a lot of noise.

Thanks Tribune, some officials are reading you and taking action which they should have done without any Letter to The Editor! What they say…the power of the pen?

MARVIN MOSS

Nassau,

September 25, 2017.