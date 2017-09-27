Tearful Pm Defends Assistance For Dominica

Reader poll
Do you support the Prime Minister’s offer for students from hurricane-hit Dominica to attend school in the Bahamas?
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
AFTER days of backlash over the government’s offer to open the country’s borders to citizens of Dominica, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis not only assured the safety of those who will come, but outlined several categories by which Dominicans will be granted access to the Bahamas.
Giving an emotional contribution in Parliament Wednesday morning where he at times wiped tears from his eyes, Dr Minnis rebuked the critics of his decision to assist the devastated island nation.
He said: “There have been many expressions of gratitude, that we were spared the fury of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, two of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic.
“But if our expressions of gratitude do not translate into generosity toward those in dire need because of these killer storms, our gratitude to God is superficial at best.
“One cannot fully express gratitude to God, yet turn one’s heart away from a neighbour in great need.”
Dr Minnis said in light of the condition of Dominica following both hurricanes, there are three categories of students who may apply for temporary accommodation in the Bahamas.
These include children who have relatives in the Bahamas and who can find lodging and support from family members; college students who may wish to study at the University of the Bahamas seek boarding at the institution.
The third category is of children of parents employed with companies, banks and other business which have offices in the Bahamas.
He said temporary employment transfers can be arranged with these institutions.
More on this story in Thursday’s Tribune.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
There are many Bahamians suffering a horrible existence in our country today Mr. Minnis.....make sure you keep some of your tears for the plight of our own people as they struggle on a daily basis to get food, water and shelter, much less an education!
TalRussell 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Prov. 21:13 Comrades! He who shuts his ears to the cries of his own poor and near poor peoples - who were promised "NO VAT on Bread Basket Items" - will truly be ignored in his own time of weeping and tears whilst standing on floor PEOPLES Honourable House of Assembly.
Amen!
......///https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEMUsC8ppU0
Reality_Check 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Is this crying wimp for real! We thought we had elected a new leader with the strength and vision to effect much needed change for the thousands of Bahamians who can no longer make ends meet and who daily go without food, water, shelter and medicines that they so desperately need. Why has Minnis never openly shed any tears for his own people?! Spare us the tearful theatrics Minnis - we want and need a strong leader! We have thousands of struggling Bahamian families and street people who feel as if they are living daily in the aftermath of a major hurricane. We have innocent children being killed on a regular basis by unchecked crime. Wake up Minnis! We don't need your tears...we need your good judgement and leadership. For Pete's sake, please just resign if you're now not up to the task of the office you ran for!!!
banker 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
This is embarrassing.
DDK 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
I heard somewhere that real men are not afraid of tears......
Reality_Check 32 minutes ago
Real men and women aren't afraid of tears, but when you're a national leader there's a proper place and time to shed them.....and none of those times and places should be in the public unless he or she is incapable of controlling his or her emotions which is never a good thing for a national leader. Minnis can always have a tearful one-on-one chat with his minister, pastor or priest or at home with his spouse.
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
LOL.
You just cant make this sh*t up man.
No comment. I'll reserve it until he's done crying.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Strong leaders of countries do not have emotional breakdowns in public like that displayed by Minnis on the floor of the people's house of assembly. Minnis must think his tears carry special weight. Well they don't. We all have our tears and we are all sympathetic to the situation Dominica finds itself in....but we are also fully cognizant of the plight of many of our own people and our country's limited resources after decades of being pillaged, looted and plundered by corrupt politicians. Minnis is obviously unaware that world leaders have the additional burden and responsibility of restraining their personal emotions for private moments. This is why we don't see the leaders of other countries shedding tears in public after horrific terrorist attacks on their citizenry. Grow up Minnis.....your tears are no more special than ours and should be reserved for the right private moment and place!
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Bahamians would be very willing to suffer even more to help our brothers if the govt was doing something to reduce cost of power bills. But none of that crew gone to jail yet and no LNG in sight or even planned. Power costs are our hurricane Sir and just as urgent.
TalRussell 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Comrades! One week before the May 10,2017 General Election, former prime minister Papa Hubert when asked what could have possibly happened to the $1 BILLION in VAT revenue collected by the Christie administration, Papa said: “Vote RED SHIRTS on May 10, 2017, you’ll find out. You’ll never find out while the PLP is in office."
Maybe, Papa Hubert, really meant to say - You’ll never find out what happened to that first BILLION Dollars the PLP collected, or the BILLIONS AND BILLIONS DOLLARS the new government will collect over their five year mandate - while the RED SHIRTS is in office? { Comrades, you don't have make these BILLIONS AND BILLIONS DOLLARS, up }.
Don't cry for me Bahamaland - I does keep my, NO MORE VAT on poor and poor peoples "Bread Basket items!" Is it time yet for the governor general, to summon the PM up to Mount Fitzwillam- for a serious face to face talk?
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
He ever cried for Freeport????
I like what's being done for Dominica but damn man! When yall ga do something about Freeport!?!? We've been suffering longer than Dominica....
DO SOMETHING!!!!
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
crocodile tears indeed. give it to doc he is a good actor. while he was in a devastated Island in the Bahamas there was a picture a very happy smiley picture of him and a defense force officer no tears for them. No tears for all of the persons who no longer work for tourism and there is none for those persons who lost their jobs and homes after Matthew
It is a good show doc, the show must go on. I have no problem with what ever doc chooses to do. It is his people given right. They voted for him. the majority did so what ever he does is good .for the "it's the people's time" voters.
TalRussell 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Comrades! There might be no tears fear when the PM be ascending Mount Fitzwilliam - but descending after his talk with Dame Marguerite - might brungs a river tears? The PM, might want ask Izmirlian to join him during the descending from atop Mount Fritzwilliam?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Minnis cried for Dominica ........ HMMMMMM ......... Who did Perry cry for????? ...... He sure did not cry for Long Island, Crooked Island etc. during Hurricane Joaquin ........... He barely spent an hour on the ground in those islands .......... Did Minnis cry for Ragged Island and Acklins as well???
BahamasForBahamians 59 minutes ago
Perry is not the Prime Minister stop deflecting you fooking stupid FNM.
We have a PM that went to a devastated island showing all 32 of his golden teeth on one hand but on the next destroys paper work in the honorable house with his tears as a result of devastation in another country?
FOH.
Reminder: WE DO NOT CARE ABOUT PERRY WE VOTED HIM OUT. Incase you're stuck in May.
Dawes 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Well at least we can see that this is no longer a Christian nation. Yes there are people who are in need in this country, but there are also people in desperate need in our neighbouring countries. One hopes that other people feel the same when we next get hit by a storm. Going by the logic displayed here, Why should people in the US help Bahamas, when there are Americans who are in need? Or maybe even why should people in Nassau help the southern islands when there are people in Nassau who are in need. Of course should the shoe be on the other foot these same people will be the first crying and damning others for not helping them
BahamasForBahamians 57 minutes ago
When has the US offered us waiver of immigration policies?
This post does not agree or disagree with the current policy on Dominicans FYI
Reality_Check 28 minutes ago
Stop playing the Christian card.....look where that got us with all our problems arising from unchecked Haitian illegal immigrants.
John 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
So it will not be an easy decision but some assistance must be offered. Make the best of it, even as a cultural exchange for students and teachers. School hours can be varied to adjust for classrooms and equipment shortages and time is of the essence. Once the decision is made there can be adjustments to make the program more effective and accommodating.
TalRussell 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Comrade Dawes, have we all gone haywire - thinking if we keeps repeating that we're really a Christian nation - we can prevent an atheist uprising?
I'm buying the tears, but only after PM Minnis, agrees agree to pend a few evenings, after lock-down, inside Fox Hill Prison's, maximum [slop buckets} wing's walls? Maybe we should give the atheist a chance to fulfill the remaining governing mandate of the Red Shirts?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID