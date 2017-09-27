Tearful Pm Defends Assistance For Dominica

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER days of backlash over the government’s offer to open the country’s borders to citizens of Dominica, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis not only assured the safety of those who will come, but outlined several categories by which Dominicans will be granted access to the Bahamas.

Giving an emotional contribution in Parliament Wednesday morning where he at times wiped tears from his eyes, Dr Minnis rebuked the critics of his decision to assist the devastated island nation.

He said: “There have been many expressions of gratitude, that we were spared the fury of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, two of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic.

“But if our expressions of gratitude do not translate into generosity toward those in dire need because of these killer storms, our gratitude to God is superficial at best.

“One cannot fully express gratitude to God, yet turn one’s heart away from a neighbour in great need.”

Dr Minnis said in light of the condition of Dominica following both hurricanes, there are three categories of students who may apply for temporary accommodation in the Bahamas.

These include children who have relatives in the Bahamas and who can find lodging and support from family members; college students who may wish to study at the University of the Bahamas seek boarding at the institution.

The third category is of children of parents employed with companies, banks and other business which have offices in the Bahamas.

He said temporary employment transfers can be arranged with these institutions.

