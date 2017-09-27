Time For 'Dunkin' For Boobies'

RADIO House is ready to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month this Friday morning with its fourth annual “Dunkin’ for Boobies” fundraising event, which in the last four years has raised more than $13,000. The group is hoping to exceed that amount this year.

Getting an early morning soak by being dunked in tank of water might on any other occasion be a little unpleasant, but because in this case it’s to raise funds to promote breast cancer awareness, the DJs and personalities at Radio House don’t mind.

There will be live broadcasts of the morning shows on 100 Jamz, Kiss 96 and Y98 from 6am until 10am right from the front of Radio House on Shirley Street, where passing motorists will be asked for donations in the fight against breast cancer.

With a $300 donation, a person can nominate their boss, manager, co-worker, family member or anyone for that matter, to be dunked in the dunkin’ tank that will be set up in the front of Radio House.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cancer Society of The Bahamas. For more information, call 677-0950 or e-mail jjmckenzie@tribunemedia.net.