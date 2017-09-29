Ernst & Young Performing Forensic Audit

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AT least two senior officials at the Water & Sewerage Corporation have been placed on administrative leave while Ernst & Young performs a forensic audit of the organisation.

In a message to staff Friday, WSC chairman Adrian Gibson announced that until October 9, 2017, General Manager Glen Laville and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Edgecombe will be replaced by Acting General Manager Robert Deal and Acting Chief Financial Officer Cheri Hanna.

A source at the corporation told The Tribune Friday police escorted one senior officer home to retrieve his laptop.

"The Board wishes to advise all staff that we have ordered an immediate forensic audit of the corporation," Mr Gibson said in his message to staff. "The audit is being carried out by the accounting firm Ernst & Young. All staff members are asked to fully cooperate with the auditors and to provide them immediate and unfettered access to any and all information, files and other documents requested."

The audit comes as similar actions have affected other government institutions, including Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) and the National Insurance Board (NIB).

In May, for instance, The Tribune reported that senior officials at the National Insurance Board (NIB) were told to take their vacation leave in preparation for the audit.

Cecile Williams-Bethel, senior deputy director of operations, Theresa Burrows, NIB senior deputy director of business support and administration, and Dr Baldwin Carey, who died in the interim , were given letters asking them to take their vacation. Raymond Wells, Deputy Director of IT, was directed to do the same.

This week the water corporation was under the national spotlight amid revelations that some elites have been allowed to rack up high bills without having their water service disconnected.

Last week Mr Gibson said WSC had a "confidential list" of 221 accounts with a combined total of $175,000 owing.

He said the corporation planned to notify all persons owing excessive arrears to either resolve their debt or face disconnection.

His statement came after The Tribune revealed the existence of a "do not disconnect" list at BPL where elites have also been able to rack up large debt without facing disconnection.