Ernst & Young Performing Forensic Audit

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
AT least two senior officials at the Water & Sewerage Corporation have been placed on administrative leave while Ernst & Young performs a forensic audit of the organisation.
In a message to staff Friday, WSC chairman Adrian Gibson announced that until October 9, 2017, General Manager Glen Laville and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Edgecombe will be replaced by Acting General Manager Robert Deal and Acting Chief Financial Officer Cheri Hanna.
A source at the corporation told The Tribune Friday police escorted one senior officer home to retrieve his laptop.
"The Board wishes to advise all staff that we have ordered an immediate forensic audit of the corporation," Mr Gibson said in his message to staff. "The audit is being carried out by the accounting firm Ernst & Young. All staff members are asked to fully cooperate with the auditors and to provide them immediate and unfettered access to any and all information, files and other documents requested."
The audit comes as similar actions have affected other government institutions, including Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) and the National Insurance Board (NIB).
In May, for instance, The Tribune reported that senior officials at the National Insurance Board (NIB) were told to take their vacation leave in preparation for the audit.
Cecile Williams-Bethel, senior deputy director of operations, Theresa Burrows, NIB senior deputy director of business support and administration, and Dr Baldwin Carey, who died in the interim , were given letters asking them to take their vacation. Raymond Wells, Deputy Director of IT, was directed to do the same.
This week the water corporation was under the national spotlight amid revelations that some elites have been allowed to rack up high bills without having their water service disconnected.
Last week Mr Gibson said WSC had a "confidential list" of 221 accounts with a combined total of $175,000 owing.
He said the corporation planned to notify all persons owing excessive arrears to either resolve their debt or face disconnection.
His statement came after The Tribune revealed the existence of a "do not disconnect" list at BPL where elites have also been able to rack up large debt without facing disconnection.
Comments
ohdrap4 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
they need to find residences illegally connected to sewer and water.
people who have bills have meters to get bills.
people who are illegally connected do not even get bills.
i am told that BEC is going around inspecting meters.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours ago
Another very costly investigation and perhaps more individuals to face charges in connection with all of the corruption under the previous government. But at the end of it all, will anyone actually serve a lengthy prison sentence for any of the crimes that have allegedly been committed?
Reality_Check 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
There is something fishy going on here. Why are Ernst & Young (E&Y) the favoured forensic auditors for so many of the investigations instigated by the Minnis-led FNM government? If memory serves me well, E&Y were for the past several years (and may still be) the external auditors of Bank of The Bahamas ("BoB") ....... and we all know that BoB's audited annual financial statements have not been worth the paper they have been printed on for quite sometime now! I am reminded of Marcellus's famous non sequitur in Hamlet: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark." Perhaps our fourth estate (the independent press) can do some meaningful investigative work of their own to enlighten us as to what is going on here.
ThisIsOurs 50 minutes ago
I predict that we will have one scandal per month for the next year. And nothing substantive will get done. I have been wondering why Adrian Gibson has been acting like the general manager and not the chairman. This seems to be an issue with many of the new ministers, they have no idea of the responsibilities of a board member or a minister so they ending up poking their noses into other people responsibilities. Confusion.
Still waiting on the grand plan for that spend of 100,000 per constituency, or is that the Urban Renewal 3.0 Slush Fund?
