Bahamas Finishes Second Overall At Carifta Games

After three days of intense competition at the National Stadium, the Bahamas finished second overall at the 2018 Carifta Games with 35 medals.
Jamaica led the pack with a total of 82 medals, with Trinidad and Tobago in third place with 17.
Don’t miss Tuesday’s Tribune for full coverage of the event.
Comments
John 58 minutes ago
Do they do random drug testing st the CARIFTA? Those Jamaicans were flying! As the medal count and number of new records confirms. Many of the Bahamian athletes seemed ‘sluggish ‘ compared to the Jamaicans and overrun their races trying to keep pace with the Jamaicans so they didn’t have good finishes. Too much fast food, maybe. POOR Haiti! Did they even win a race? But at least they did come out and compete and finish their events even when they got lapped.
