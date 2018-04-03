Bus Driver Injured

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A PUBLIC bus driver is in the Intensive Care Unit at the Rand Memorial Hospital with serious injuries as a result of a traffic accident in Freeport on Saturday.

Supt Jeremy Henderson, officer in charge of Traffic Division, reported that the accident occurred at Drumfish Street in the Caravel Beach Subdivision on March 31.

He said a public bus and private vehicle collided and three persons were injured, including a bus driver who was seriously hurt after being ejected on impact.

“We take this opportunity to admonish the public to continue to drive with caution and care, and to pay attention to street signs,” he said.

Supt Henderson said the motoring public should be careful when travelling in school zones and near pedestrian crossings.