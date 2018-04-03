Fishermen Eye 'Bigger' 2019 Crawfish Season

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN fishermen are already looking towards a "bigger" 2019 crawfish season, the Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance's (BCFA) president yesterday confirming this year "did not turn out as bad as expected".

"I think we did OK," Adrian LaRoda told Tribune Business. "It's still too early to say how the season compared to previous years, but overall, given all that we have faced, from what I'm hearing from the fishermen we did fairly well. A lot of fishermen that I spoke to said they did well. We are now looking to a bigger 2019 season.

"Even with the absence of a number of operators others, particularly in the northern Bahamas where the storms had minimal effect, made up for the shortfall and made good on the season. This season didn't turn out as bad as we expected."

The 2017-2018 crawfish season closed on April 1. The Department of Marine Resources has warned that it is an offence to have in one's possession, kill offer for sale or market any fresh or live crawfish between April 1 and July 31. During closed season, all crawfish traps must be stored on land and all crawfish processors, restaurant and food stores must file a report to the Department of Marine Resources stating the exact quantity of crawfish in their possession as of April 1.

Processors with ambitions to export crawfish during the closed season are reminded that they must first obtain a special permit from the Department of Marine Resources.