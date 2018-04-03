Fishers Alliance Not Opposed To Oban

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

MANY fishermen are not opposed to the $5.5 billion Oban Energies oil refinery and storage terminal project, the Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance's (BCFA) president said yesterday.

Adrian LaRoda told Tribune Business that the Bahamas should seek to extract as many long-term benefits as possible from such investments, suggesting the organisation will not simply follow market noise on the matter.

"There have been discussions about oil drilling here in the Bahamas, and now there is this deal that speaks to an oil refinery," he said. "We have been approached by a number of environmental groups on how we feel about oil drilling and such.

"While I cannot deny that there is some opposition against such activities, many fishermen have expressed to me that they do not oppose it. They see an industry, and if safeguards are in place there should be no real danger because these things exist in other places and this is not the first refinery we have had," BCFA president Adrian LaRoda told Tribune Business. The $5.5 billion Oban Energies project, planned for eastern Grand Bahama, has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks amid concerns over its environmental impact, financing and its chief promotor's previous legal issues.

Still, Mr LaRoda said the Alliance will not simply follow the chorus of opposition. It sees the project as an opportunity to initiate discussions on extracting greater economic benefits for other sectors.

"I think we have to see what positives can be derived and look at the long-term benefits. There is the job component and, while personally I'm not sure about the 600 jobs projection, there must be other benefits," he said.

Mr LaRoda expressed optimism that investments such as Oban Energies could open the door to talks on fuel concessions for industries such as the fisheries sector.

"The industry has been advocating for years for fuel concessions.

"I think these kind of developments could open the door for those discussions, and we can see what other long-term benefits can be derived to help promote local industries," he added.