Nassau Airport Operator Unveils New Scholarship

VANTAGE Airport Group, which manages both Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) and Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, has introduced a new aviation scholarship.

The Rob Robichaud Vantage Airport Group Scholarship offers $9,000 Canadian dollars to an international student to attend Mount Allison University in Moncton, New Brunswick, and enter the Bachelor of Science (Aviation) Programme. This is an undergraduate programme that pairs a degree with pilot training.

"This is the second education award established by Vantage and its network airports, and we are so proud to help facilitate the educational journey for Bahamian students studying abroad," said Vernice Walkine, Nassau Airport Development Company's (NAD) president and chief executive. "Aviation is an essential sector for the Bahamas, and this is an excellent opportunity for a local student to learn about this industry and experience the power of building international connections."

Vantage Airport Group is NAD's operating partner.

The scholarship is modelled after the education award established by Vantage with Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in 2016.

It has been presented to two Bahamian students, and sparked interest in TRU from around the Caribbean.

"On behalf of Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport and Vantage Airport Group, we are very excited to launch this scholarship and further invest in our community in recognition of our past CEO, Rob Robichaud," said Bernard LeBlanc, president and chief executive of the airport.

"Through this scholarship, we are investing in our community and giving a student an opportunity for a Canadian learning experience, while strengthening connections across Vantage's global network."

Mount Allison's aviation programme is offered in partnership with the Moncton Flight College.

The Bachelor of Science degree programme is one of only a few in Canada that allows students to earn an undergraduate degree incorporating flight and ground school training.

Students focus on subjects relevant to aviation such as geography, mathematics and physics at Mount Allison; complete ground school training at the Moncton Flight College; and complete more than 200 hours of flight training.

The new Rob Robichaud Vantage Airport Group Scholarship in Aviation is named in honour of the late Edgar (Rob) Robichaud, past chief executive of the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport. The scholarship is available for the first time in 2018-2019 to a full-time Bahamian student in, or entering, the Bachelor of Science (Aviation) degree programme.

The scholarship will be awarded to one student per year at a value of $9,000, unless there are two equally ideal and qualified students, in which case two scholarships will be awarded at a value of $4,500 each.

Applicants interested in the Rob Robichaud Vantage Airport Group Scholarship in Aviation can learn more about the programme and how to apply at www.mta.ca/apply.

Applicants interested in the Vantage Airport Group International Education Award at TRU can learn more www.tru.ca/truworld.