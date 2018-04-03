One Dead, Four Hurt In Crash

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A TRAFFIC accident on Monday on Abaco left one person dead and four injured.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime after 3pm on Earnest Dean Highway near Cherokee Road. A silver 2004 Kia Rio and a black Dodge Caliber were involved in the accident, which resulted in all five occupants experiencing injuries.

Two of the victims received medical attention at the Marsh Harbour Medical Clinic and were later discharged. The other three were airlifted to New Providence.

At approximately 7am yesterday, one of the airlifted victims was confirmed dead. The other two are listed in serious condition.

This incident occurred oneday after a woman was killed in a traffic accident on Gladstone Road in New Providence.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a black Honda Fit driven by a woman and a white Nissan Tida driven by a man were involved in an accident.

The woman was later pronounced dead. The man was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell spoke with The Tribune yesterday regarding the recent spate of traffic fatalities.

Reiterating his position that "road safety is everybody's business, all the time," Mr Campbell appealed to motorists, pedestrians, and the general public to exercise caution on the roads.

"This is the first time in a long time that fatality numbers seem to be attempting to keep pace with homicide numbers. And that is frightening," he said.

According to The Tribune's records, Monday's accident marked the 21st traffic fatality for the year.

Offering condolences to the bereaved families of these traffic fatality victims, Mr Campbell said his ministry has launched a programme to combat not just traffic fatalities but all road traffic accidents.

This will be a continuation of a similar initiative launched in December 2017.

"We hear a lot about the fatalities because they are the ones that make the front line, but we have a number of families that are (suffering) because persons would have been hurt in accidents and now their entire lives are changed and they need care 24/7," he said.

When asked if there needs to be stricter penalties for reckless drivers, Mr Campbell agreed.

"I believe that people don't do what is expected as much as they do what is inspected," he said.

"So yes, I think we need to look at our penalties, but we also need to look at our enforcement arm.

"We need to create in the mindset of our drivers that not only is it in their safety interest to obey the rules, but it is also in the interest of their pockets and in the interest of them continuing to be allowed to drive on our streets that they obey the traffic rules."

Mr Campbell said a portion of his ministry's remaining budget will be used to have a public relations campaign speaking out on behalf of road safety.

He added they are seeking the assistance of corporate Bahamas to help fund this "expensive exercise".

Nearly two weeks ago, the Ministry of Transport and Local Government launched a junior road safety programme for fourth and fifth graders from all public primary schools in New Providence.

Mr Campbell noted it was geared to teaching the students rules of the streets that they can share with their families and peers.

"I ask for persons to obey traffic rules and regulations. I ask persons to buckle up, I ask persons to drink responsibly," Mr Campbell said.

"I ask persons to consider that while they are on the street, we have a number of guests who may not necessarily be familiar with the usage of our streets, and so they need to look out for the way they are driving and the way other people are driving."