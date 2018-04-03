Too Many Murders

EDITOR, The Tribune.

MINISTER of National Security says and is quite naturally proud that murders are down a whopping 47%. Let’s understand this.

1) Potentially how many residents will commit murder?

2) How many of those potentials have we got locked up?

3) How many of those potentials are dead?

4) based on past evidence what is the max of potential murders?

I contend we have simply maxed out…no more persons wanting to commit a murder - potential victim candidates to get murdered are either dead or locked-up…to us what is called…the Law of Percentages. You have a max for all.

For a country of our size we should have no more than ten murders.

How on earth did those persons in Freeport collect $1m and not a soul, except probably the DEA knew…that is not work of one-six months and they say the economy of GB is in recession!

It took ten years to see the advantage, logic to repatriate direct from Inagua at least ten years and millions spent.

T K HUDSON

Nassau,

March 23, 2018.