Weeks Of Work On Eastern Road Ahead

DAYS after paving and milling work began at the busy thoroughfare of Eastern Road, the Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix released an announcement to motorists to be aware of traffic delays and diversions.

According to a statement from the ministry, the work is scheduled for Eastern Road between Montagu Circle and Johnson Road and began Wednesday, March 28. Work will take place Mondays through Fridays, between 9.30am and 2.30pm each day. Completion of the work is anticipated for April 17.

Some motorists have complained to The Tribune that portions of the road were closed during the Easter holiday weekend while little to no work appeared to have been done, causing driving delays and frustration.

The ministry said there will be east and west bound lane closures implemented at various times for the duration of the work.

During eastbound lane closures, motorists traveling east will be detoured south on Village Road, east on Bernard Road and north on Johnson Road.

During westbound lane closures, motorists traveling west will be detoured south on Johnson Road, west on Bernard Road and north on Village Road.

Provision for access will be made for residents on the Eastern Road between Montagu Circle and Johnson Road as necessary.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible," the ministry said. "You are asked to be aware of and obey the posted traffic paving signs in the area."

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 361-3886 or 341-3886.

Bahamix apologised for any inconvenience caused.