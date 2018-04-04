Dnas Should Join The Plp

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AFTER two flops at back-to-back elections it is obvious the DNA is done. The party can’t win seats. It won’t ever form a government.

The party’s former leader Branville McCartney has stepped away. Chris Mortimer, the interim leader, and Arinthia Komolafe, the deputy, are still, however, fighting the fight.

McCartney, Mortimer and Komolafe have something to contribute to the country. I think they care about the Bahamas.

There is always more opportunity to rise on the opposition side. Bahamians think well of McCartney, Mortimer and Komolafe. They should join the PLP and help build back up that organisation. The PLP needs good people who could be candidates next time.

Staying in the DNA is a waste of time for Mortimer and Komolafe. At least McCartney figured that out.

The sooner the three of them join the PLP the better. They could start working in constituencies and get to know the people.

Third parties are a waste of time. If you’re talented and want to make a difference you have to be with one of the main parties. McCartney, Mortimer and Komolafe would make good PLPs.

MARTHA S GREENE

Nassau,

March 20, 2018.