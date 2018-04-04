Gladstone Rd Post Office Move

Re: LOCATING GENERAL POST OFFICE ON GLADSTONE ROAD

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Boy now that has to be totally crazy.

Was the public consulted?

Who leases post boxes at The General Post Office?

Sorry, this is stupid - crash as once moved to Gladstone Road, that’s it.

Why not build a new building on the Victoria Hotel site…that will take about six-eight months put people to work and be so convenient to all.

Everything the FNM talked pre-election has gone out the window …it is so obvious - the arrogance level grows every week.

Prime Minister - where will your friends in Grants and Bain Town get their mail?

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

March 28, 2018.