Man Accused Of Eugene Woodside Murder Granted $50,000 Bail

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE man accused of murdering eight-year-old Eugene Woodside during the course of a double-shooting last year has been granted $50,000 bail ahead of his 2020 trial by a Supreme Court judge.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted Lloyd Minnis bail in that amount with two sureties last week; however, he actually made bail on Tuesday, according to one of his attorneys.

He is required to surrender himself into custody at the Central Police Station by 6pm on September 7, 2020 for trial.

Until then, Minnis is required to report to the Nassau Street Police Station every week day before 6pm. Minnis is also placed on a curfew and is expected to be at his residence between the hours of 10pm to 6am daily.

Minnis is further ordered not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses in the matter.

Neither is he to commit any offences while on bail.

Failure to adhere to his bail conditions will render Minnis liable to further remand.

In October, Minnis, of Coral Harbour, was arraigned before the chief magistrate on a single count of murder in connection with the deaths of Eugene and Dennis Moss.

According to initial reports from police, officers received a report that a man and a child had been shot in the Rosebud Street area off Farrington Road.

Eugene was in his home doing homework when he was shot by a stray bullet that entered the structure, according to initial reports from police, while Moss was pursued in the street by a gunman. Both victims were taken to hospital where they later died.

Minnis is represented by attorney Ian Cargill.