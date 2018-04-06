Dwight Major Charged With Another Man Over $280k Of Marijuana

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

Dwight Major and another man were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with being found with over $280,000 worth of marijuana earlier this week with plans to distribute the drugs to others.

Major, 50, and 47-year-old Romell Virgil Rolle, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney facing one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply stemming from the April 4 incident.

It is alleged that on the date in question, they conspired to and were subsequently found in possession of some $283,000 worth of marijuana with intent to supply.

According to initial reports from police, shortly before 4am on Wednesday, DEU officers assisted by Mobile Division officers, while at Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and Baillou Hill Road, stopped and searched a Nissan March with two male occupants and discovered 283 pounds of marijuana.

The two men were taken into custody.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges as they were read by Magistrate McKinney yesterday.

The case was adjourned to June 11 and 12 for trial.

Bail was denied and the two men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that date. However that depends on whether they exercise their rights to apply for bail to the Supreme Court.

Ian Cargill represents Major while Nathan Smith represents Rolle.