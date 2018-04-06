Turnquest Defends Oban Deal

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday urged Bahamians not to be fooled by the “noise” surrounding the proposed $5.5 billion Oban Energies oil refinery and storage facility, stressing the government would not allow any project that is not environmentally sound.

He also shot down as “nonsense” speculation the government was “locked” into the project because a heads of agreement with the developer has been signed. He said as a sovereign nation, the Bahamas has the right to terminate any agreement, adding just because a heads of agreement has been signed it does not automatically mean a licence to operate will be issued.

He said the negative talk about the project has overshadowed the positive impact the project could have on Grand Bahama.

The East Grand Bahama MP added while industrial projects bring environmental risk, modern technology has reduced these factors.

“Recent discussions of Oban have brought this into sharp focus,” said Mr Turnquest, during his keynote address at the University of The Bahamas’ ‘Sustainable Grand Bahama’ conference at Grand Lucayan on Thursday morning.

“As is outlined in the heads of agreement, the environmental protection and mitigation protocols are at the forefront of any discussion, any decision, that the government of the Bahamas will make in regards to this project.

“From an economic point of view, we absolutely see value from the industrial sector and we believe that it is a sustainable model,” Mr Turnquest added. “We appreciate the environmental risk that industrial enterprises bring to a community, but we also appreciate that modern technology has substantially reduced those risks.”

According to a statement from Bahamas Information Services, Mr Turnquest advised Bahamians not to be “fooled by the noise” and to listen to every conversation coming out of public discussion about the Oban project.

“I’ve heard people say that the government of the Bahamas can’t cancel this agreement, that we’ve signed this heads of agreement without any environmental study and as a result we’re locked into this project… nonsense,” added Mr Turnquest.

“The fact of the matter is we’re a sovereign government and we have the ability to stop any project at any time. The fact that we signed a heads of agreement does not mean that we are obligated to issue a licence to operate. The heads of agreement is exactly that… an agreement.

“It says you agree to do X, and if you do X, we agree to do Y. Any of the conditions in that heads of agreement that are not completed to our satisfaction renders the agreement null and void.”

According to BIS, Mr Turnquest pointed out that at the end of the day a project does not become concrete and licenced to operate until the government has satisfied itself that all of the prerequisites are in play, that they are sound and they are satisfied that the project would bring benefit to the community.

“All of the noise in the market has drowned out the good news of the potential for this development,” added Minister Turnquest. “I only ask again for us to be open-minded and patient and let the process work.

“While we understand the risks that are involved, inasmuch as we can from a non-scientific point of view, we also understand the development potential of our industrial sector and what that can mean to the lives of ordinary Bahamians, who would not otherwise have an opportunity.”