Woman Charged With Causing Death Of Baby Girl

A 40-year-old woman who was recently released from the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre was charged in a magistrate’s court on Friday with causing the death of a baby girl early last year.

Kemp Road resident Philipa Arnette, who spent the last 12 weeks as a patient at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC), stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with one count of manslaughter stemming from the February 14 death.

It is alleged that on the date in question, she intentionally caused the death of Philicia Marshall by means of unlawful harm.

Arnette was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to May 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Arnette, whom The Tribune understands is currently on medication as an SRC outpatient, was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

However, she has the right to apply for bail ton the Supreme Court.

Arnette is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson.