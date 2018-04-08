Commonwealth Games: Bastian Enjoys ‘Great Experience’ In Swimming Semifinal

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Having shaken off the jitters, Izaak Bastian's final swim at the XXI Commonwealth Games on Sunday night at the Optus Aquatic Centre was much better than the first.

As the youngest member entered in the men's 50 metre breaststroke semifinal, Bastian posted a time of 29.28 seconds for eighth place in the last of two heats. He finished 15th overall out of a field of 16 competitors.

"It was a great experience. To swim in a final like this, being my first time competing at this level, it was great learning experience," said Bastian after his event.

"From where I am now, I'm fine with that. I think this will only help me in building towards some bigger goals that I have for myself in the future. I'm glad that I came here and got the experience."

The graduating student of St Andrew's College in Florida was the only member of the swim team so far to advance out of the preliminaries. Lilly Higgs and N'Nyhn Fernander (still in the sick bay) are both done, but Bastian and flag bearer Joanna Evans still have some unfinished business.

Bastian, 17, will be back for the 50m freestyle today in heat five and then on Tuesday, he will close out his appearance here in the 200m Individual Medley in heat three.



Evans, a junior at the University of Texas at Austin, will also be in action on the final day of swimming on Tuesday in the last of three heats in lane three of the women's 400m freestyle, starting at 10:43 am Australian time.