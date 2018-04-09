Saving Grace Will Be Baha Mar

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Well we have some would say endured a week plus of House of Assembly pontificating but at least we did learn a little as to what the Minnis Government has been working on since May 2017.
Interesting how Capital expending is told…politicians seem to have realised saying $5million does not resonate so they say $25 million and then quietly add over the next five-years.
$5m towards soft small business loans is a start I presume but based on the past 10-15 years of experience with The Development Bank a total waste of energy or perception Government will ever see the other side of that money once loaned.
Did you notice the high number of clichés used in Ministers’ speeches for some it was obvious they hadn’t a clue what they were reading but they crowed like honey.
Our saving grace will be the performance finally of Baha Mar - it took 15-16 years coming but it will add to the GDP and our foreign currency earnings and employment…Credit has to go to Sarkis’ conception - the Christie Government and EXIM without who Baha Mar would not exist (Don Robinson) thanks a million, the forgotten hero in the story).
W THOMPSON
Nassau,
March 22, 2018.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
They threw boulders at the PLP Government and the Chinese. roc wit doc promised to sell the property when he became the PM. The Wash house man talked about the project as if it was the worst situation that has ever occurred in the Bahamas. many people's time voters believe them. but it is "All Right Now" according to those who talk with many tongues all twisted.
