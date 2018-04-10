Armed Robbery And Double Murder Trial To Resume

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

LAWYERS representing three men charged with the armed robbery and double murder of a Grand Bahama couple are expected to present their cases before the jury when the trial resumes on Wednesday in the Supreme Court.

During brief court proceedings on Monday, Justice Estelle Gray-Evans informed the accused men that under Section 117 of Criminal Procedure Code, there are two options for those on trial: they can either give evidence under oath or remain silent, but can call witnesses to testify.

Co-accused Paul Belizaire and Devaughn Hall represented by Geoffrey Farquharson and Jethlyn Burrows, respectively, decided to remain silent and to call witnesses.

The third co-accused Kevin Dames, represented by Carlson Shurland, has decided to give evidence under oath in the witness stand, where he can be questioned by prosecutors.

The men are accused of the murders of Barry and Sheena Johnson, who were shot to death at their triplex apartment in Deadman's Reef, Grand Bahama, on September 12, 2015. Their bodies were discovered by a tenant early the next morning.

The Johnsons were robbed of their GMC truck and a set of keys. The truck was later discovered by police abandoned on the road side near the container port, near the Eight Mile Rock settlement.

The case opened last October and the prosecution called more than 20 witnesses during the course of the trial. Video surveillance footage of the murders captured on a camera and showing four masked men with guns at the couple's residence on the night in question was entered as evidence before the court.

Mr Johnson was employed as a supervisor at the Freeport Container Port, and his wife, Sheena, was a teacher at the Eight Mile Rock High School.

Two other accused men - Alan Alcime and Virgill Hall - accepted a plea deal and testified as witnesses for the prosecution. Murder charges were withdrawn against the pair, who pleaded guilty to the armed robbery and are serving time in prison.

The trial resumes on Wednesday at 10am.