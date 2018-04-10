Six More Cubans Intercepted At Sea

By DENSIE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SIX more Cubans were intercepted in waters off Anguilla Cay in the Cay Sal Bank on Friday, bringing the total number of migrants captured at sea in the past two weeks to 32.

This latest group was spotted at 5pm on April 7 in a rustic vessel constructed of wood and foam and was at sea for four days before being picked up by the US Coast Guard Cutter William Flores. They were brought to Grand Bahama and handed over to Bahamian authorities.

Immigration officer Napthali Cooper said the migrants - all males - told officials they left Cuba on April 3 and were trying to get to Miami, Florida.

On March 30, thirteen Cuban migrants were interdicted at Cay Sal Bank after five days at sea on a vessel made of wooden pallets, and on April 2, another 13 were caught in waters off Anguilla Cay on a wooden sailboat. All of the migrants were trying to get to Florida.

The six migrants will be flown to New Providence where they will be detained at the Detention Centre to await repatriation.



