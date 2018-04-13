Nhi Reform 'Not A Solution For All Healthcare Ills'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands warned yesterday reform of the National Health Insurance programme is not a solution for all the Bahamas' healthcare ills.

Dr Sands was in Grand Bahama for the official launch at the Rand Memorial Hospital of a ctivities for World Health Month. Every year, World Health Day is observed on April 7 and the World Health Organisation sets a theme. This year's is 'Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere."

Dr Sands said the country, like many others in the region, has embarked on the immense challenge of implementing National Health Insurance, and to raise awareness of the need for a cost-effective, sustainable approach to universal coverage.

"The need for universal coverage is clear, our country's total health expenditure ranks among the top five in Latin America and the Caribbean," he stated, adding that the health challenges of Bahamians cost cripple the country's economy.

The health minister said: "The solution to the challenges of our national health systems and challenges with respect to our population health outlook is complex; it requires continuing reform in our health system that will result in improved health and wellness for Bahamians at risk of development of preventable health conditions, as well as improvement in our delivery of care and management of the ill and injured."

Dr Sands stressed the unhealthy eating habits and lifestyles of Bahamians are an "ongoing tragedy" which must be addressed.

He noted consumption of too much salt and sugar, and far less nutritious food and physical activity has led to many health complications.

He has frequently expressed concerns over the current trends in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and cancer.

He believes that creative thinking and innovative approaches are needed to empower Bahamians to take control of their health, and the health of their children and the elderly.

"Indeed, as part of our national health policy, we are opening discussions with other branches of the public sector, the private sector, and seeking dialogue with the public on changes we can make to our lifestyles, culture, and economic outlook that will empower us as Bahamians to move towards better health outcomes," he said.

Part of this initiative is making changes to the items on the breadbasket list, which is price controlled. The government intends to replace some unhealthy items on the list with more nutritious options.

"I expect push back; indeed, in a democracy, we will never have perfect agreement on every issue. However, I believe that every Bahamians can unite in service of the cause of better health for our families and us," he added.