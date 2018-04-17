Students Promote Road Safety

A PAIR of students from 12 schools across New Providence were yesterday inducted as junior road safety officers.

Transport Minister Frankie Campbell yesterday flagged the high incidence of traffic fatalities this year, expressing hope the new initiative would positively impact motorists in a ceremony at Columbus Primary School.

He noted the issue of road safety was particularly poignant for him as he was hit by a car in his youth while crossing the street carelessly.

"We have 22 fatalities and some 26 homicides," he said.

"Fatalities are keeping pace with homicides we've got to do something about this. So I've sought the more influential persons in these households, the children. They're the ones who determine where we shop, and what we buy, so I believe they too can influence parents as to their behaviour on the street. They have enthusiastically accepted the challenge and I am optimistic that their participation in this whole process will make a difference."

He added: "I want to ensure, to the extent that we all can, that what happened to me as a youngster don't happen to our dear loved ones."