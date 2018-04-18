Progressive Forum Event To Be Held

AN event aiming to stimulate non-partisan discussion on the subject of ‘progressivism’ is scheduled for this Saturday at the Balmoral Club on Sandford Drive.

The Progressive Forum, organised by former member of Parliament Philip Galanis and Philip P Smith, former Bahamas high commissioner to Canada, runs from 9am to 4.30pm.

“The objective of the Progressive Forum is to discuss, in a non-partisan manner, a topic that has long left the public discourse, namely the concept of progressivism,” Mr Galanis said. “The organisers of this forum have invited persons who are supporters of all political parties and some persons whose political stripes are unknown, and quite frankly, are irrelevant.”

The organisers have invited persons who they believe are committed to the overarching philosophy of social justice, accepting that that concept underpins the term “progressive thought.”

Mr Smith said: “It is our hope that those invited to attend, will recognise that, just as Christianity is not limited to one denomination, nor is belief in God limited to one faith, so too, a true progressive is able to function within any political grouping. Each of us lives in a community which shares the benefit of what is good that happens in our community and suffer the ill effects from those things that are bad in our community.”

The three presenters at the Progressive Forum will be Michael T Stevenson, associate professor at the University of the Bahamas, whose presentation is “the Progressive Agenda;” Gowon Bowe, group chief financial officer of Fidelity Bank & Trust International Limited and president of The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants.

His address is entitled, “The Socio-economic Agenda.” Also speaking will be Nicolette Bethel, assistant professor at the University of the Bahamas who will address the forum on “The Progressive Future.” Following each presentation, there will be a discussion among the invited guests in order to expand input opportunities.

“The organisers believe that we each have a responsibility to do our best to improve the quality of our individual lives and to help, where and when we are able, to improve the quality of the lives of our fellow citizens who live in the Bahamas. We believe that this forum will enable us to address how this can be done in a unified, non-partisan manner,” a press release said.