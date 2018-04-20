Eastern Road Paving Complete

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

EASTERN Road is officially paved, Works Minister Desmond Bannister confirmed to The Tribune yesterday.

“The Eastern Road paving exercise has been completed,” he said.

“They will clean up tomorrow (Friday) and then move on to others.”

Resurfacing work on Eastern Road began nearly two weeks ago and was originally scheduled to finish last Monday.

However, a series of delays prevented the project from being completed on time. Previous issues that have affected the roadworks include Water and Sewerage Corporation works and BTC lines that had to be repaired.

On Sunday night, Mr Bannister promised he would hold utility companies accountable for the “embarrassing” delays on such a busy road that he said he pushed the finish date to the end of this week.

On Monday, Mr Bannister attributed the last set of delays to “a sewer leak from a private residence.”

The sewage leak came from the Dick’s Point sewage pipes. This resulted in crews having to excavate approximately ten feet of road to access the pipes and effect repairs – resulting in more delays.

“It is not our fault, but we have to deal with it,” he told The Tribune earlier this week.