Uk To Reopen Diplomatic Post In The Bahamas

THE United Kingdom will reopen a diplomatic post in the Bahamas, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has announced.

A diplomatic post also will be established in Lesotho, Swaziland, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenade, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

In announcing the move, Mr Johnson said: “As a Commonwealth family of nations, it is in our shared interest to boost prosperity, tackle security issues and clear up the environment. These new diplomatic posts are in regions which provide huge potential and opportunity post-Brexit for British businesses and will help us to deepen our relationships across the Commonwealth. After we leave the EU, Global Britain will remain outward facing, open for business and a champion of the rules-based international order.”

It’s not clear when the Nassau post will be established.

Currently, the British High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica maintains and develops relations between the UK and Jamaica and the Bahamas.

Mr Peter Young, the last British High Commissioner to the Bahamas, served from 1996 to 1999 when the high commission was transferred to Jamaica. However, he remained in The Bahamas as British Honorary Consul until his retirement in February 2013. He and his wife Verona have made Nassau their home.