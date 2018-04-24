Teenager Charged With Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old wanted suspect was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with murdering a man who was visiting his family just over two months ago.

Remero Rolle, of Palm Beach Street, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with one count of murder stemming from the February 20 incident.

It is alleged that on that date, Rolle murdered Cordero Pedican of East Street.

According to initial reports, shortly after 8pm on the date in question, a man was visiting his relatives at a home in the area of Wilson Tract, when he was approached by another man armed with a firearm who shot him before fleeing on foot.

Paramedics visited the scene, but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim, who died from his injuries at the scene.

Rolle was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to June 19 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. However, he has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

He is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson.