Keep Grand Bahama Clean Launches Month Against Litter Campaign

A CLEAN neighbourhood is good for the environment, beneficial for residents, especially children, all while increasing property values and growing community investment - something Grand Bahama is working hard to do after several hurricanes and economic challenges.

Since its inception, The Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee, an initiative of The Grand Bahama Port Authority, has embarked on a mission to create cleaner, greener communities across the island of Grand Bahama. That mission has seen the committee dedicate itself to various efforts and projects from coastal awareness and clean-ups to, demolition of dilapidated buildings.

This month, KGBC is marking the observance of Partners Against Litter Month on Grand Bahama. With a full month of activities already underway, co-chairman of KGBC Narkira Wilchcombe, is excited about all their efforts.



"Our committee model advocates the need for partnerships at all levels and in all sectors, for true and long-lasting success in environmental stewardship for GB," she explained. "So, during the month of April we want to particularly highlight the importance that every single person on this island plays in tackling this important issue of keeping our island clean."

Among the calendar of planned events are a series of presentations to civic organisations and schools.

The month of activities will close on April 28 with a beach clean-up at Freeport's Barbary Beach as well as erecting new signage in key areas of the island to encourage cleaner, and greener living.

Persons interested in participating in any of this month's clean-up efforts are encouraged to visit the committee's social media page for more information or tune in to the GBPA Forward Focus online show.

