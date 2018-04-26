35 Haitians Detained In Abaco

MORE than 30 undocumented Haitian migrants were picked up after a combined effort by law enforcement officials in Abaco.
The group includes 12 females and 23 males.
Officials said 35 migrants were taken into custody early yesterday after they were found on board an American sailing boat near Murphy Town before being escorted to Marsh Harbour.
The migrants are awaiting deportation to Haiti.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID