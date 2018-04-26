Bain Town’S Plight On Power And Water Lines

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TEN percent of households in Bain Town had no electricity and 20 percent had no running water, according to a 2016 survey from the Ministry of National Security.

The revelation was contained in the white paper for the Minnis administration’s Over-the-Hill rejuvenation plan which was tabled in parliament yesterday. The survey was called the “Needs and Assets Assessments of New Providence Communities, Citizen Security and Justice Programme.”

In Centreville, 7.2 percent of houses had no electricity and 14 percent had no running water; likewise, 6.3 percent of houses in Grants Town had no electricity and 15.6 percent had no running water.

In 2016, the Department of Statistics, in their Labour Force Survey, determined that 12,000 Bahamians had their power disconnected due to non-payment.

The Ministry of National Security’s survey also highlighted the penetration of the internet in Over-the-Hill communities.

Many social scientists believe low penetration of digital technologies put some communities at a disadvantage, intensifying divisions between wealthier and poorer people.

In Bain Town, 43.3 percent of people had no internet; in Centreville 36.8 percent had no internet and in Grants Town, 56.5 percent lacked internet services. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has promised to provide free Wi-Fi to these communities.

According to the survey, 6.3 percent of people in Bain Town use outside toilets or pit latrines; 4.3 percent of people in Centreville use them and 4.6 percent of people in Grants Town do so as well.

A 2013 report, ‘Private Dwellings by Type and Use of Toilet Facilities and Main Source of Water Supply Report’, reported that a total of 2,191 of the 102,758 households in the Bahamas were using pit latrines at the time of the survey.

Under the Over-the-Hill programme, the government wants to eradicate outside toilets in such communities by 2025.

The percentage of people in Bain Town, Centreville and Grants Town without cable television are 35.3 percent, 27.1 percent and 38.6 percent respectively.