Gardiner: Best Yet To Come From Mingoes' Mullings

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE all the feats Ken Mullings has achieved thus far this season, University of the Bahamas track and field coach Rupert Gardiner said the best is yet to come from the Mingoes decathlete.

Mullings most recently won the gold medal in the college men's decathlon in the Penn Relays yesterday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gardiner called him a "hard worker" and a "natural talent", a combination he said should lead to Mullings becoming the national outdoor record holder in the very near future.

"Ken had a remarkable performance at the Penn Relays, and we can tell with how he is performing that he's close to the record. He reached a personal record in both the pole vault and in the 400m which we are extremely proud of.

"All of his events he did great in but to perform so well in those two events, we were excited to see that from him. It was raining, this weather wasn't too condusive to him performing well in some events, particularly in the throws.

"Based on his numbers they are some of his weaker events but we know he can improve on those and reach his potential in those events," Gardiner said.

"Ken is well on his way to that outdoor record so in one of these competitions in the near future, either at Nationals or at CAC in Colombia or NACAC Under-20 in Canada, we are looking forward to breaking that record."

Mullings posted a total score of 6,930 points, 491 points shy of the national outdoor record.

Christopher Gabor of Mount St Mary's finished 427 points behind Mullings with 6,503 points and Darryl Workcuff, also of Mount St Mary's, was third with a total of 6,454 points.

Mullings took first place in two of the 10 events. He had the top clearance in the high jump at 1.99m and was first in the 110mH in 15.04 seconds.

Mullings was also second in the 100m (11.13), long jump (7.03m), 400m (50.84) and javelin (49.55m). He finished third in the shot put (12.15m), discus (34.16m) and 1,500m (5:00.84).

He rounded out his numbers in the competition with a clearance of 3.80m.

Mullings continues a stellar 2018 season that also included breaking the Bahamas men's heptathlon national indoor record in February in the 2018 Fred Wilt Invitational at the Lambert Fieldhouse at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The school hosted "Ken Mullings Day" in his honour to commemorate the feat.