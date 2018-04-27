A Comic's View: Life's A Riot With Spy Bill Vs Spy Bill

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

LAST week, the ironies of the FNM administration took centre stage.

This week, their “hypocrisy” is back for a cameo appearance.

THE “SPY BILL”

After branding it as a “Spy Bill” during the election campaign, and using it as a major talking point, including predicting its abolishment if elected, the FNM has changed course on yet another issue of national importance.

Recently, National Security Minister Marvin Dames in the HOA, described the Communication Bill as a “comprehensive contemporary law to fight sophisticated technologically savvy criminals and to dismantle their criminal networks”.

“This bill is a vital tool to assist in our crime fighting strategies, particularly in combating drug, human, and gun trafficking, gang violence, cybercrimes and other forms of transnational organised crimes,” he continued.

“Without legislation such as this one, law enforcement agencies will be severely handicapped and disadvantaged in their attempts to detect, collect, analyze, investigate and prosecute associated crimes in a world where technology related platforms have become the preferred means of communications across the globe especially for organized crime organisations.”

“The Bill provides for the interception of communication carried wholly or partly by wireless telegraphy and also covers all mail handling systems including parcel and courier services, it further provides for the use of certain devices for listening to private conversations, a contentious provision.”

Section 26 of the bill removes the power of the minister to simply order a wiretap, but provides for the minister to authorise in writing, a listening device to be used by an individual if it is determined that the use is for defense or national security matters.

I know this has raised many an eyebrow.

Dames contends there will be transparency and accountability throughout.

“One cannot act outside of the law to go after political adversaries, spouses, sweethearts, or anyone else as a matter of fact without there being consequences,” he said.

Basically, the government can listen to your business, they just can’t talk it on slack.

I’m still amazed at how easily the FNM has tabled their version of the previously “controversial” Bill, proceeding with business as usual, with not a mention of their previous position.

I can only think that the recent, horrendous results for the FNM, in the “Public Domain” poll regarding the present administration’s performance, thus far, has the PM and the FNM hierarchy in a sweat. So much so, one might think they’ve rushed to pass the “Spy Bill” in order to find out who’s really in their corner, and who isn’t on their run.

Who needs poll results, when you are the real fly on the wall?

ANCHORS AWAY

Let me cut right to the chase, yes we all know the well documented “navigational failings” of the RBDF.

Numerous incidents have occurred over the years, and several comical incidents recently.

Commodore Tellis Bethel, unlike other government officials, accepted responsibility, and offered positive solutions to remedy the situation, moving forward.

MPs should be so upstanding, instead they regurgitate political rhetoric and finger point, blaming the previous administration, tirelessly.

Bethel is not above a private chastisement, however to be publicly ridiculed and disrespected amongst your peers is totally unacceptable u by the PM.

Protocol, “Doc”, protocol.

Just as the “Perry Salute” was unacceptable during his tenure as PM, so are continuous, inappropriate public remarks by the current PM.

These blunders are further proof of the PM’s political naïveté.

What I find most hypocritical on the part of the PM, is, that it’s a well known fact, that he despises criticism, especially from the media.

So why would he in turn treat Commodore Bethel in the same manner that he loathes? News flash, “Doc”, heavy is the head that wears the crown.

If you are going to give, you also have to take.

Considering your most recent ‘faux pas’ you going to be taking plenty!!

In fact “Doc”, set an example for Commodore Bethel. Maybe, if you stop running the country aground, Bethel will follow suit, and ensure that the RBDF boats stop running aground.

On a lighter note, thanks for making my job easy Doc. Nowadays, the jokes write themselves.