Man Charged With Port Lucaya Marketplace Murder

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old New Providence man was charged with murder in Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the shooting death of a businessman at Port Lucaya Marketplace early this year.

Cordero Smith, of Youth Street, Nassau, was escorted under heavy police guard to the courthouse where a small crowd had gathered outside. Several police officers with high-powered weapons were on site.

Smith appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two. Lawyer Geoffrey Farquharson represented him.

It is alleged that on January 6, at Freeport, the accused by means of unlawful harm caused the death of Anthawan Simms.

Simms, a well-known person with business interests in Grand Bahama, was gunned down as he left a restaurant in the late evening hours at the Port Lucaya Marketplace - a favourite hangout for residents and visitors.

His death was the third killing in a week on Grand Bahama.

After the murder charge was read, Magistrate Smith informed the accused that he was not required to enter a plea to the charge and that the matter would be proceeding by Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

Smith was denied bail and remanded to Bahamas Department of Corrections in Nassau, but was told that he could apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Mr Farquharson then informed Magistrate Smith that his client was in Nassau on January 6 at the time of the offence.

“This man (Smith) could not be the person who committed the offence, the police know who is responsible for this, the police know, and the person is riding around here,” he claimed.

Last year, Smith was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury and was convicted by Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson on March 6, 2017, in New Providence. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison. It is unclear how or why he was released from prison.

Magistrate Smith adjourned the matter to July 17.

As Smith was being led out the courthouse, several employees of Mr Simms were waiting outside to get a glimpse of the accused. “Murderer, murderer, murderer!” one woman shouted from the crowd.

The accused was put in a white unmarked police car and taken back to Police Headquarters, to await transfer to New Providence.